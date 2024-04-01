CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$5.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

CEU stock opened at C$4.71 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.654979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 477,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84. Insiders sold a total of 425,360 shares of company stock worth $2,023,770 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.