CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.50. 687,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,934. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

