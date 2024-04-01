ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 1,292,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,721,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $760.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.