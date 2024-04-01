Chico Wealth RIA Sells 5,174 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chico Wealth RIA trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 24.1% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned 0.57% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

DFAI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 119,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,609. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

