Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,250.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,566.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,906.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,645.03 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,640.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,280.55.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,893 shares of company stock worth $20,827,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

