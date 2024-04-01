CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 29th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

CHS Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CHSCP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.48. 6,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472. CHS has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

