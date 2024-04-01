Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.40. The company had a trading volume of 740,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,053. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

