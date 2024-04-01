Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $282.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.56.

NYSE CB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.00. 76,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,877. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

