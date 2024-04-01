Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.2 %

CHGCY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.78. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 29.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

