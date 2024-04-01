Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SEA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,137,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,148,739,000 after buying an additional 4,341,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after buying an additional 542,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,386,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $194,234,000 after buying an additional 514,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

SE stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.67 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

