Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 4,974 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $45.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.