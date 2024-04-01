Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MSCI were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $701,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.15. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

