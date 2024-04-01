Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Welltower were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $93.44 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

