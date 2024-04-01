Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $239,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $120.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $120.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.