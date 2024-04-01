Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $254,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,809 shares of company stock worth $101,239,047. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
