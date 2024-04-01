Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $214,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Ventas Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -395.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

