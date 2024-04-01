Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $225,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,479 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,322,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Expedia Group
In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Expedia Group Stock Performance
EXPE opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
