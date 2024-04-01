Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 356 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $610,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,636,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,144,000 after buying an additional 760,800 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $79,982,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $68,056,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $218.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $222.39.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

