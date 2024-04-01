Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 391 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,552,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,740,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TECK opened at $46.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

