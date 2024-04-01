Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 114,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 20,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

