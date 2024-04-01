Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $218,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $188.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.62 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

