Cintas’ (CTAS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $680.84. 30,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,784. Cintas has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 34.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

