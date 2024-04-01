Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $790.00 at UBS Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $680.00 to $790.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $687.03 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $624.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.