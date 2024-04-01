Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 180,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 113,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

