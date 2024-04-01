Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.63.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

