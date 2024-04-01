Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $201.31 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

