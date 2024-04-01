Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A) Director Buys $4,502,597.04 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN-A – Get Free Report) Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.54. 237,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

