CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 29th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DOCRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 16,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,332. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.