Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Coast Entertainment stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.

About Coast Entertainment

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

