Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coast Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Coast Entertainment stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.
About Coast Entertainment
