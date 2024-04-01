Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,383 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.
iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.90. 84,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares Global Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
