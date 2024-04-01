Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $16.51 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.14 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

