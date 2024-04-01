Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after buying an additional 4,688,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24,618.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,473,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,607,000 after buying an additional 4,455,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.