Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.9% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 43,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $4,369,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

