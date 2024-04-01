Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,430. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

