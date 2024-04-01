Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $136.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average of $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

