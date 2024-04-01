Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) PT Raised to $77.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

