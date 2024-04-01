Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

