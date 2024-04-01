Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
