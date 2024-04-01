Cohort’s (CHRT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Cohort Price Performance

Shares of LON:CHRT opened at GBX 670 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 573.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 533.85. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 692 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Cohort

Cohort Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). In other news, insider Peter Lynas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £81,750 ($103,311.01). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13). Corporate insiders own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.