Cohort’s (CHRT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of LON:CHRT opened at GBX 670 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 573.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 533.85. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 692 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,242.42%.
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
