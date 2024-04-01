Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $193,965.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.9 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $13.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,987,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,819. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 956.93 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

