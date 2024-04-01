Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 2.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $257.60 and last traded at $258.37. 3,877,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,835,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.93 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,107 shares of company stock worth $117,220,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $93,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,556 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

