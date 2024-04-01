Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $257.60 and last traded at $258.37. 3,877,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,835,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 956.93 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total value of $4,504,008.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,910.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,910.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,107 shares of company stock worth $117,220,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $158,083,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

