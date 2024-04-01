Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Short Interest Update

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CNLMF remained flat at $2.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Collective Mining has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.26.
About Collective Mining
