Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 23,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

