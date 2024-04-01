Comparing Lufax (NYSE:LU) and ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lufax and ZIP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $4.82 billion 0.50 $125.31 million $0.23 18.35 ZIP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than ZIP.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 2 0 2.17 ZIP 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lufax and ZIP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $6.91, suggesting a potential upside of 63.85%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than ZIP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and ZIP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 2.59% 0.94% 0.32% ZIP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lufax beats ZIP on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017. Zip Co Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

