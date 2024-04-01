Comparing Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and Sagaliam Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAGA)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Sagaliam Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sagaliam Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sagaliam Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and Sagaliam Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $181.85 million 3.75 $76.89 million $1.91 7.69 Sagaliam Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sagaliam Acquisition.

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sagaliam Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trinity Capital and Sagaliam Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sagaliam Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Sagaliam Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Sagaliam Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 42.28% 16.86% 7.53% Sagaliam Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Sagaliam Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

