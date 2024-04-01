Compass (NYSE:COMP) & SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Compass has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -6.58% -70.51% -23.97% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

67.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compass and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $4.89 billion 0.36 -$321.30 million ($0.68) -5.29 SaverOne 2014 $710,000.00 2.97 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

SaverOne 2014 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compass and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 1 4 4 0 2.33 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $3.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

Compass beats SaverOne 2014 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

