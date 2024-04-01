Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock remained flat at $7.54 during trading hours on Monday. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
