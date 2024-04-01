Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 29th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock remained flat at $7.54 during trading hours on Monday. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.