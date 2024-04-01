Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

