Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.