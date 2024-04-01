Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Articles

