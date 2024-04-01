Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 22.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
